Maui police seek help investigating fatal shooting

By Andrew Gomes

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Maui Police Department cars at the Lahaina Police Station on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Maui Police Department reported a fatal shooting incident that led to the death of Shawn Lewis, 42, of Lahaina on Monday at about 12:05 a.m.

MPD reported today that Lewis was the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle near the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway and Waiolu Place in Waikapu, and is asking for the public’s assistance to help with an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it, can contact MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 244-6425 and reference report no. 24-026966.

MPD said investigators are working to determine the sequence of events in the incident, and that the cause of death to Lewis is pending an autopsy. The department also extended its deepest condolences to Lewis’ family and friends.

