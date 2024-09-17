Honolulu Star-Advertiser

3 women seriously injured in bus-car collision in Honolulu

Three women were seriously injured this afternoon and taken to the hospital following a collision between a car and a bus at the intersection of Clayton Street and Kapiolani Boulevard in Honolulu.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support for two female riders on the bus and one female in the car whose ages were 49, 61 and 74. Two other people declined transportation after paramedics evaluated them on the scene. The accident occurred about 4:40 p.m.

EMS did not specify which of the injured females were in the bus or in the vehicle.

