Teamsters make ‘no endorsement’ in presidential race

By David Shepardson / Reuters

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/REBECCA COOK/FILE PHOTO Teamsters union members march in the annual Labor Day Parade in Detroit, Mich., on Sept. 2. The Teamsters union executive board said today that the union will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate despite polling that showed a majority of members backed Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON >> The Teamsters union executive board said today that the union will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate despite polling that showed a majority of members backed Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

The union — which represents truck drivers and a wide range of other workers ranging from airline pilots to zookeepers — had released a national electronic poll of its members earlier today that showed rank-and-file members preferred Trump over Harris by 59.6% to 34%.

The Teamsters’ endorsement had been widely anticipated because it was seen as a factor in a handful of battleground states that will decide the Nov. 5 election, including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, where union membership is strong.

