Teamsters make ‘no endorsement’ in presidential race

WASHINGTON >> The Teamsters union executive board said today that the union will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate despite polling that showed a majority of members backed Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

The union — which represents truck drivers and a wide range of other workers ranging from airline pilots to zookeepers — had released a national electronic poll of its members earlier today that showed rank-and-file members preferred Trump over Harris by 59.6% to 34%.

The Teamsters’ endorsement had been widely anticipated because it was seen as a factor in a handful of battleground states that will decide the Nov. 5 election, including Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, where union membership is strong.