Russian strike on apartment block in Kharkiv injures 21

By Ron Popeski and Oleksander Kozhukhar / Reuters

REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY City Mayor Ihor Terekhov assists a resident during an evacuation from an apartment building that was hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
City Mayor Ihor Terekhov assists a resident during an evacuation from an apartment building that was hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY / SEPT. 21 Emergency employees work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Emergency employees work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Russian forces struck a multi-story apartment building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, wounding 21 people and prompting an evacuation of some of its residents, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv, 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of Moscow’s attacks since the Kremlin’s troops launched their February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbor.

Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russians had deployed a guided bomb and that 60 residents had been evacuated from the building. An 8-year-old and two 17-year-olds were among the wounded, he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strike and repeated his call for more weapons from Kyiv’s Western partners to defend against Russian strikes.

“Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this,” he wrote on social media.

Further south, a Russian drone attack killed two people on Saturday in the city of Nikopol, the regional governor said.

In the eastern town of Kurakhove, one of the focal points of Russia’s slow advance through the industrial Donetsk region, one person was killed in a Russian artillery strike, regional prosecutors said.

And local authorities in Sumy region said Russian aircraft struck energy infrastructure in the town of Shostka.

Sumy has been another frequent target of Russian attacks and lies opposite Russia’s southern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion last month.

