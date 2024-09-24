Green urges Kapi‘olani, nurses to work with federal mediator

Gov. Josh Green today urged the Hawaii nurses union and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children to seek federal mediation to reach a swift, fair resolution in their contract negotiations.

Green, along with State Attorney General Anne Lopez, said they have called and sent letters to both parties, urging them to do so in order to benefit Hawaii’s health care system as negotiations continue today.

“Our nurses are a critical piece of our health care system in Hawaii,” Green said in a news release. “I encourage both parties, who I respect, to request the assistance of a federal mediator. A neutral mediator can help break through barriers and guide both sides toward a fair agreement that serves our community and allows us to care for our sickest children.”

Additionally, Green is calling for gestures of goodwill from both sides, along with calmer dialogue and efforts to work together with aloha.

“During this phase of the negotiation, with a federal mediator, I would ask that both parties ensure that no services are interrupted at Kapiolani and that the nurses continue to receive their health benefits,” he continued. “These gestures of good faith should help the parties move forward.”

Green said he was prompted to take this action after witnessing the escalation on both sides, which culminated on Monday in the arrest of 10 people for allegedly sitting down and blocking Kapi‘olani’s main driveway from entry by charter buses carrying travel nurses.

The Kapi‘olani nurses have been working without a contract since December, and negotiations have dragged out for more than a year.

A sixth straight day of negotiations since the lockout was scheduled to resume today.

HNA held a one-day strike Sept. 13, the second time this year that hundreds of union nurses walked off the job. Kapi‘olani’s lockout has been in effect since Sept. 14, and remains in effect until HNA unconditionally accepts the contract offer.

Though the two parties previously worked with a federal mediator in May without reaching a settlement, Green says it is worth trying again, especially after the latest escalation.

Green said recent rhetoric, along with online posts and chants have been “very caustic” and “are frankly detrimental to reaching an agreement.”

“The truth is the nurses and the hospital are going to work as an ohana again, some day, and the longer it lasts, and the more angry rhetoric that goes out, the more angry rhetoric that people end up hearing, it’ll be harder for them to heal,” said Green. “So it would be better if they had some neutral mediation and frankly, reach an agreement that is compromise on both sides.”

In a written statement, Kapi‘olani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta agreed that it is time to reengage a federal mediator.

“If HNA is willing to pursue the assistance of a neutral third party with us, we believe we can move toward the final step in this contract settlement,” Ruscetta said. “As always, we will continue to bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached.”

“We strongly support the governor’s suggestion for HNA to not engage in further activities that could hinder or impact patient care or access to the medical center,” she continued. “This is a labor dispute that must be resolved through negotiations, without disrupting care to our community. In addition to our willingness to participate in mediation and good faith bargaining, we are planning to extend our nurses’ health, dental and vision benefits beyond Sept. 30, as long as HNA accepts the governor’s recommendation and adheres to the terms of Kapi‘olani’s response. We value our nurses and believe in supporting their personal well-being.”

Lopez clarified that the governor cannot intervene in private negotiations, but that he can, and is ready, to assist through mediation if both parties request it.

Green also offered state conference rooms as neutral spaces for discussions, reaffirming his commitment to support any mediation efforts.

Gov. Josh Green's letter to HNA, Hawaii Pacific Health and Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd