Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

House committee recommends contempt charge for Blinken

By Patricia Zengerle / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:11 p.m.

Politics

REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/FILE PHOTO U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (not pictured) in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 18. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee recommended today that Secretary of State Antony Blinken be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking information about the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/FILE PHOTO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (not pictured) in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 18. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee recommended today that Secretary of State Antony Blinken be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking information about the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON >> The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee recommended today that Secretary of State Antony Blinken be held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking information about the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The panel voted 26-25 in favor of a committee report recommending that the full House find Blinken in contempt for refusing to comply with its subpoena after he did not appear at a hearing this morning on the withdrawal.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.

Blinken, who is in New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly, said in a letter to the committee’s chairman, Republican Representative Michael McCaul, on Sunday that he had tried to reach an accommodation with the committee on when he would be available to testify and offered alternative witnesses.

The U.S. contempt of Congress statute outlines a process for the House or Senate to refer a non-compliant witness for criminal prosecution. Ultimately, the U.S. Justice Department decides whether to bring criminal charges.

It was not immediately clear when the full House would vote on the committee’s recommendation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide