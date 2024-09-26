Honolulu Prosecutor Alm names new public information officer

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced today that Christine Denton has been chosen to handle communications and community affairs for the city’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Denton, a licensed attorney, will begin in her new role tomorrow. She has experience in criminal and civil law at the departments of the Attorney General and the Prosecuting Attorney.

She has also had more than eight years as the vice president and general counsel for Chaminade University.

Denton fills the position left vacant by the departure of Brooks Baehr, who now serves as public information officer for the state Department of Law Enforcement.