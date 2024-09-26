Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 26, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu Prosecutor Alm names new public information officer

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:16 p.m.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced today that Christine Denton has been chosen to handle communications and community affairs for the city’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Denton, a licensed attorney, will begin in her new role tomorrow. She has experience in criminal and civil law at the departments of the Attorney General and the Prosecuting Attorney.

She has also had more than eight years as the vice president and general counsel for Chaminade University.

Denton fills the position left vacant by the departure of Brooks Baehr, who now serves as public information officer for the state Department of Law Enforcement.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide