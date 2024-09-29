Fire damages Kahuku home occupied by college students

A house fire in Kahuku late this afternoon temporarily displaced 13 college students, one of whom suffered burns to his hands and feet, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call about the blaze at 4:33 p.m. and dispatched five units staffed with approximately 22 personnel to a location near 55-101 Lanihuli St. Prior to arrival, the first unit saw smoke and summoned an additional three units will 12 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene at 4:41 p.m. and found smoke coming from three sides of a single-story, single-family home, HFD said. Firefighters quickly knocked down the main fire in a bedroom and confirmed no occupants were inside the structure. The additional units were canceled and the fire was called under control at 5:04 p.m. and later extinguished.

The male who suffered “moderate burns” to his hands and feet was transferred to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew at 4:53 p.m.

HFD said the American Red Cross is assisting the college students who lived at the home.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause, as well as damage estimates.