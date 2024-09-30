Helene death toll tops 100 as officials rush aid to survivors

Emergency responders in western North Carolina were racing today to try to reach people who remain unaccounted for three days after Hurricane Helene tore through the southeastern United States, killing more than 100 people across six states, wiping out communications and leaving millions without power.

In mountainous, hard-hit Bumcombe County, which includes the city of Asheville, 35 people have died, the county sheriff said at a news briefing today. The county was set to begin distributing food and water later in the day to residents, after some supplies were airlifted to the region that has been largely isolated by flooded roads and power outages.

“We don’t have water, and we do not have power across most of the county… the roads are still incredibly dangerous,” County Manager Avril Pinder said.

In neighboring Yancey County, the storm snapped century-old trees around the home of Taylor Shelton, 44. It took her husband two days with a chainsaw to cut a passage through the felled trees in their driveway and the nearby road so they could drive themselves and their three children out of the darkened house.

With no cellular phone service, they relied on a neighbor who works as an EMT and had a walkie-talkie to help them determine which roads out of the mountains were passable.

“The devastation is unbelievable,” she said in a phone interview.

She has still not been able to reach her husband’s parents, who live in the nearby town of Burnsville, which was also badly hit.

They were attempting to drive back home today to pick up their dog and two guinea pigs and leave out food for the cat and the chickens. Their car was loaded with coffee, donuts and diapers for their neighbors.

“It looks like ‘War of the Worlds,’ very, very big trees are down everywhere,” she said. “We saw houses that are just washed away.”

Cell service remained out in large swaths from Ohio through the Carolinas and into Florida. Some 2.1 million homes and businesses were without power early today, according to the website Poweroutage.us.

“The lack of communication is concerning,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said today in an interview with CNN. “We know that there are people missing, and we know that there’s going to be significant fatalities at the end of this and our prayers and our hearts go out to these families.”

Cooper, who said he had not heard from his son and daughter in 72 hours, added that local officials and rescue workers were performing door-to-door welfare checks in many communities.

In Buncombe, officials said they are conducting checks of 150 “priority” households that include elderly residents or residents with medical problems.

BIDEN TO VISIT

The National Guard and emergency workers from 19 states have been deployed to help, along with Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel. Cooper said the rugged terrain in the mountains of western North Carolina makes it almost impossible to traverse with landslides and flooding.

“So we’re depending a lot on air power, helicopters with hoist capacity to get supplies in,” he said.

President Joe Biden said he would visit North Carolina later this week and may ask Congress to return to Washington for a special session to pass supplemental aid funding.

“There’s nothing like wondering, ‘is my husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father, alive?’” Biden said at the White House. “Many more will remain without electricity, water, food and communications, and whose homes and businesses are washed away in an instant. I want them to know we’re not leaving until the job is done.”

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris cut short a campaign trip in Nevada today to take part in briefings in Washington on the hurricane response and will visit the region when doing so won’t impede response efforts, a White House official said.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit Valdosta, Georgia, today to receive a briefing on storm damage.

Helene slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday night, triggering days of driving rain and destroying homes that had stood for decades. As it moved north it washed out roads, decimated neighborhoods and left many communities without water and basic necessities.

The death toll was over 100 in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, and likely to rise.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said today that at least 25 people in his state had died, including a firefighter responding to emergency calls during the storm and a mother and her 1-month-old twins who were killed by a falling tree.

Damage estimates ranged from $15 billion to more than $100 billion, insurers and forecasters said over the weekend, as water systems, communications and critical transportation routes were damaged or destroyed.

Property damage and lost economic output will become more clear as officials assess the destruction.