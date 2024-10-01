Kauai police reports visitor found dead in waters off Wailua Beach

The Kauai Police Department said a woman identified as a visitor from Washington state was found unresponsive in waters off of Wailua Beach early Sunday morning.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death, and are investigating.

According to police, at about 5:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Wailua Beach on Kauai’s east side following reports of an unresponsive swimmer. A fisherman was said to have brought the woman to shore after she was observed unresponsive in the water.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

Police said no foul play is suspected.