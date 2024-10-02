Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

HFD says 10-acre wildland fire in Haleiwa was intentionally set

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:21 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department says a 10-acre wildland fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Haleiwa was incendiary, or intentionally set.

HFD received a 911 call just before noon Tuesday for a fire between mile markers 2 and 3 along Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa. Three units with nine personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 12:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters requested additional resources, including Honolulu police, at the scene.

HFD said there were multiple incendiary devices that started the wildland fire in one specific area, as confirmed by its Accelerant Detection Canine Team.

The fire was declared under control at 1:19 p.m. and fully contained at 2:08 p.m. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

No damage estimates are available, HFD said, since no structures or contents were involved.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide