HFD says 10-acre wildland fire in Haleiwa was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department says a 10-acre wildland fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Haleiwa was incendiary, or intentionally set.

HFD received a 911 call just before noon Tuesday for a fire between mile markers 2 and 3 along Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa. Three units with nine personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 12:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters requested additional resources, including Honolulu police, at the scene.

HFD said there were multiple incendiary devices that started the wildland fire in one specific area, as confirmed by its Accelerant Detection Canine Team.

The fire was declared under control at 1:19 p.m. and fully contained at 2:08 p.m. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

No damage estimates are available, HFD said, since no structures or contents were involved.