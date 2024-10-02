UH hoops coach Ganot promotes Davidson

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot on Tuesday announced the promotion of Brad Davidson to associate head coach.

Davidson, an Australia native, enters his fourth season with the Rainbow Warriors.

Prior to UH, Davidson coached at South Dakota and North Dakota.

He coached a pair of professional teams in Australia, and worked with the men’s and women’s national teams as a shooting coach and scout.

Local D-II volleyball teams win on road

Erica Roberts finished with 14 kills and Mahala Ka’apuni added 10 as No. 9 Chaminade beat Menlo 25-14, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18 on Tuesday in Atherton, Calif.

Grace Talpash had 26 assists for the Silverswords (11-4 , 4-0 PacWest).

Hannah Torres recorded 11 kills for the Oaks (4-8, 1-4).

>> Taylor Tullo had 18 kills and Chase Koepke added 10 as Hawaii Hilo beat Academy of Art 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 in San Francisco.

Maya Imoto-Eakin recorded 24 assists and Emerson Reinke added 18 for the Vulcans (8-6, 3-1).

Paola Divis finished with 16 kills for the Urban Knights (3-10, 2-3).

>> Ella Schoene had 16 kills and Lindsey Tapp added 13 as Hawaii Pacific rallied past Dominican 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-10 in San Rafael, Calif.

Lauren Harris recorded 31 assists and Brynne Hopeau- Lampitoc had fives aces for the Sharks (1-9, 1-3).

Reagan Macha had 17 kills for the Penguins (3-8, 2-3).