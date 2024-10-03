Sweet corn complements this chicken dish

These summery grilled chicken thighs with sweet corn are scented with basil and lime. Warm your lime-basil butter on the side of the grill while you cook your corn and chicken, so it melts willingly on the charred thighs and corn kernels. Finishing with extra lime wedges and flaky salt isn’t a recommendation, but an essential final kick.

Grilled Chicken Thighs and Corn With Lime-Basil Butter

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 3 garlic cloves, finely grated

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• Juice and zest of 2 limes

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 1 cup basil leaves

• 4 ears of corn, shucked

• Flaky sea salt, to finish

Directions:

Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl and season with the garlic, olive oil, 1 3/4 teaspoons salt and juice of 1 lime. Toss to coat. Let marinate at room temperature while the grills heats up or, ideally, refrigerate, covered, overnight.

To make the lime-basil butter, place the butter, lime zest, 3/4 cup basil leaves, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in a food processor and whizz until basil is chopped and incorporated. Refrigerate overnight or leave out of the fridge if you’re ready to grill.

When ready to cook, light the grill to medium-high. If needed, remove the chicken and lime-basil butter from the fridge and place the butter near the grill so it softens. Place the ears of corn on one side of the grill, turning every 3 minutes or so, until cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 20 minutes total. Pull the corn off the grill and slice off the charred kernels. Place them on a serving platter and top with some of the basil butter.

While the corn is cooking and being sliced, place the chicken on the grill flat sides down. Char until it releases from the grates easily, 5 to 7 minutes.

Rotate the chicken slightly, without flipping, to get more color on the first side. Pay attention to how the color develops and when areas of the first side become chestnut in color and look delicious, flip the chicken and grill for another 3 to 5 minutes. Continue rotating and flipping every few minutes until the chicken is cooked through. To check if the chicken is cooked, poke a knife into the thickest part of the meat. The juices should run clear and the meat should no longer be translucent.

Remove the chicken from the grill, slice each thigh in half across its widest part and place slices on top of the corn. Spoon the remaining basil butter on top of the hot chicken and sprinkle over remaining basil leaves, the remaining lime juice and flaky salt. Grind some extra black pepper over the top.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company