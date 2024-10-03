Fever’s Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league said today, receiving 66 of 67 votes from a U.S. panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Television viewership records were smashed as sharpshooter Clark beat the all-time collegiate scoring record in her final year at Iowa, turning the sport of basketball on its head.

She kept the momentum going in a breakout debut year in the WNBA, setting the single-season record with 337 assists and the all-time rookie records of 769 points and 122 three pointers made.

Clark helped lead the Fever to their first playoffs appearance since 2016, where they lost 2-0 in the best-of-three first round to the Connecticut Sun.

“Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream,” Clark said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life.”

It was the second year in a row that a Fever player brought home the Rookie of the Year honor after Aliyah Boston won in 2023.

Angel Reese, a forward for the Chicago Sky, received one vote.