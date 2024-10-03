Terence Crawford nixes deal to fight Conor McGregor

Undefeated boxer Terence Crawford said he declined an offer of a two-fight series with Conor McGregor because he was not interested in competing in the Octagon.

Crawford and McGregor each acknowledged in separate interviews that Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, had offered them the deal. Their second bout would have been in the boxing ring.

While McGregor also confirmed the details of the fights and was willing to participate, Crawford rejected the deal.

“They offered me the fight,” Crawford said Wednesday in an interview with Bernie Tha Boxer. “Me and Conor got on the phone and started politicking to try and figure something out. Man, I’m not getting in no (expletive) Octagon with you so you can be kicking and elbowing me!

“He was like, ‘I respect that,’” Crawford said. “‘You respect my sport just like I respect your sport. You understand that if you got in the Octagon with me, you would be at a disadvantage. Just like if I got in a boxing ring with you, I’d be at a disadvantage.’”

McGregor, 36, has no issue with participating in either sport.

The former two-division UFC champion boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017, losing via TKO in the 10th round. He has not fought since 2021, however, and withdrew from a UFC bout against Michael Chandler in June citing an injury.

“It’s going to be hundreds of millions on the line. What’s up?” McGregor told Duelbits. “(Crawford) said, ‘I don’t want to take a kick.’ You got to respect that.”

Crawford, 37, recorded a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is the unified welterweight champion and WBA junior middleweight title holder.

Ireland’s McGregor is 22-6 in MMA.