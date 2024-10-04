UH women’s soccer team wins fifth in row

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tatum Porter scored at 80:59 off an assist from Mia Foster as the Hawaii women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to five games with a 1-0 victory Thursday over Cal State Northridge in Northridge, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 3-0 Big West) didn’t allow a shot on goal against the Matadors (3-9-1, 1-2-1).

Hawaii, which has outscored its opponents 10-3 during the surge, will host Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Chaminade, UH Hilo volleyball win on road

Anna Stucchi recorded 10 kills and Malena Mihalik added nine as the No. 9 Chaminade women’s volleyball team beat Jessup 25-15, 31-29, 25-23 in Rocklin, Calif.

Grace Talpash had 32 assists for the Silverswords (12-4, 5-0 PacWest).

Taylor MacCuish finished with 10 kills for the Warriors (5-6, 1-3).

>> Taylor Tullo and Chase Koepke both had 13 kills as Hawaii Hilo defeated Menlo 17-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21 in Atherton, Calif.

Maya Imoto-Eakin recorded 22 assists and Emerson Reinke added 16 for the Vulcans (9-6, 4-1).

Giulia Marinelli finished with 11 kills for the Oaks (4-9, 1-5).

>> Ella Schoene had seven kills and Tehani Pescaia finished with 12 assists, but Hawaii Pacific fell to Fresno Pacific 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 in Fresno, Calif.

The Sharks (1-10, 1-4) hit .033, while the Sunbirds (8-4, 4-1) finished at .395.