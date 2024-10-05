Cell phone leads rescuers to lost hiker on Aiea trail

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter was deployed this afternoon to help rescue a lost hiker on the Aiea Loop Trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 3:27 p.m. reporting that a female in her 30s had been hiking for approximately four hours before she became lost and was unable to descend the trail on her own. Seven units staffed with 19 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving at 3:48 p.m. and securing a landing zone to prepare for air operations, according to HFD.

The hiker’s GPS location from her cell phone put her near the ridge above the trail, and due to heavy cloud cover near the ridge, Air 1 dropped rescue personnel approximately one mile from her location, the release said. Rescuers made contact with the hiker at 5:17 p.m. and escorted her down to the drop-off point, where Air 1 airlifted the hiker to the landing zone at 6:39 p.m.

HFD reminded hikers of the importance of bringing along a cell phone, which in case of an emergency “can be a lifesaver.” Phones should be fully charged with an external back-up battery recommended.