Milton strengthens to Category 5 hurricane

Milton has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said today.

Milton is located about 735 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the Miami-based forecaster said.

“Milton is forecast to move near or just north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and Tuesday, then cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday,” the NHC said in a bulletin.

The Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.