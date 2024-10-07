Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 7, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Milton strengthens to Category 5 hurricane

By Anushree Mukherjee / Reuters Anushree Mukherjee /

Today Last updated 6:34 a.m.

Hurricane SeasonNational newsWeather

CIRA/NOAA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS A satellite image shows Hurricane Milton intensifying before its expected landfall in Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, today.

CIRA/NOAA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

A satellite image shows Hurricane Milton intensifying before its expected landfall in Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, today.

Milton has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said today.

Milton is located about 735 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the Miami-based forecaster said.

“Milton is forecast to move near or just north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and Tuesday, then cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday,” the NHC said in a bulletin.

The Star-Advertiser contributed to this report.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide