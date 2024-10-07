Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 7, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Top News

Shark warning signs posted at Haena Beach Park on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:18 p.m.

Kauai Ocean Safety officials are advising the public not to swim or do other ocean activities at Haena Beach Park until further notice due to a shark sighting.

Officials said an approximately 10-foot tiger shark was sighted in waters off Haena Monday afternoon. They advise the public to stay out of the waters at the Makua Beach area, also known as “Tunnels,” as well.

Shark warning signs have been posted as a safety precaution, and were previously posted Saturday, but taken down Sunday after no sharks were observed in the area that day.

No injuries have been reported.

Lifeguards will reassess the area again on Tuesday.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide