Shark warning signs posted at Haena Beach Park on Kauai

Kauai Ocean Safety officials are advising the public not to swim or do other ocean activities at Haena Beach Park until further notice due to a shark sighting.

Officials said an approximately 10-foot tiger shark was sighted in waters off Haena Monday afternoon. They advise the public to stay out of the waters at the Makua Beach area, also known as “Tunnels,” as well.

Shark warning signs have been posted as a safety precaution, and were previously posted Saturday, but taken down Sunday after no sharks were observed in the area that day.

No injuries have been reported.

Lifeguards will reassess the area again on Tuesday.