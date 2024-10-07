Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wildland fire in Maili that burned 74 acres is contained

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters have contained a wildland fire in the Maili area that broke out this morning and has burned 74 acres so far.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the fire at about 9 a.m. today near Marconi Street within the U.S. Navy’s Lualualei Annex.

The fire was contained about an hour later at 10:01 a.m., according to HFD, but crews are still mopping up at the scene this afternoon and the fire has not yet been declared fully extinguished.

A total of 74 acres was involved.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

