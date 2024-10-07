Vital Statistics: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27-Oct. 3
>> Erica Monique Abernathy and Kenny La Fonn Hill
>> Angela Susan Alderman and Michael Francis Gorman
>> Adam Larry Anderson and Melissa Morgan Miller
>> Rene Lynn Asuncion and Matthew Erwin Purdy
>> Kylee Makana Aloha O Kamalani Fetuao Batongbacal and Gage Hendan Floyd
>> Camele Grace Crudo Bernardino and Daniel Ikaika Martinez Aniu
>> Alyssa Marie Bohme and Paxton Alexander Shinn
>> Whitney Marie Brown and Adalberto Antonio Mejia
>> Jasmine Kanani Mae Campos and Eric Kaleo Camello
>> Ailen Katherine Castro and Branden Matthew Kekoa Hun
>> Mikaela Belle Castro and Borith Brian Moeur
>> Ava Viora Chan and Honson M.Q. Nguyen
>> Aubrey Jae Chang and Lucas Nathaniel Diemer
>> Tiarnna Grace Cowell and Thomas Ryan Atfield
>> Gerardo Cruz and Flor Denisse Dominguez Montanez
>> Alexis LaToya DeLeon and Andre Jackson Jr.
>> Steven Joseph Duke Jr. and Sylvia Briones Raymundo
>> Kayla Jaclyn Escobar and Robert Diaz II
>> Vince Joseph Fatta and Shayne Lynn Cruz
>> Selena Marie Felan-Cowee and Merrick Pierce Habecker
>> Joy Furushima and Jordan Shane Bongolan
>> Veronica Dee Griffith and Michael James Marsolais
>> Ian Ikaika Yoshiyuki Hughes and Marharyta Shevtsova
>> Vincent Francois Marie Jacquot and Floriane Corinne Eliane Huguette Mayoral
>> Harrison Stephen James and Alyssa Lynn Peralta
>> Reyn Masao Johnson and Nicole Marie Thorstenson
>> I‘ishah-Moahnea Keuakaui Keliikoa and Charles Quincy Webb III
>> Aaron Pineda Layos and Mary Nichole Datario Morales
>> Edward Yee Mun Keopuhiwa Kekamanoeau Lim and Charley Alexis Fausto Quitugua
>> Elijah Anthony Mendoza and Xochitl Gissel Toribio Bernal
>> Juliette Joel Rutten Miller Castleberry and Kyle Wayne Hamner
>> Gareth Lawton Moorst and Cristina Buonocore
>> Allison Ka Wai Mui and Arlex Gole
>> Arturo Munoz-Camarillo and Brenda Thaily Mosqueda-Torres
>> Eden O’Hara and Conor James Scully
>> Allen Dominick B. Orense and Angelika Celia Melchor Questin
>> Keneke Kekoalokomaikai Pasa and Jessica Lokelani Vea
>> Tim Dirk Pfennig and Agnieszka Golab
>> Jing Qian and Yiru Jiang
>> Angela Rahman and Anthony Trevor Braines
>> Ramzie Kona Kaio Raquel and Sharron-Laverne Kahuaolelohoohiki Leialoha Kellena Kaeo
>> Luisa Adorable Recinos Castillo and Jorge Perez Huerta
>> Brock Garret Robinson and Stavros Georgios Stavrou
>> Martin James Rowe and Jenica Rose Dela Roca Sardina
>> Eric Scott Rozborski and Jacqueline Castro
>> Kevin Michael Ruse and Nathalie Martinez Vega
>> Michael James Rusetos and Kimberly Ruth Richardson
>> Alancris Aquino Saniatan and Michele Napua Acosta
>> Marshall Kamuela Kaaua Schroeder and Kasey Elizabeth Martinelli
>> Cade McNeele Smith and Tracy Dzung My Nguyen
>> Brooke Amanda Spencer and Jamie Michael Lock
>> Brittney Albertina Tohtsonie and Sione Aumauisamoa Tu’ifua
>> Lisamarie Mercedes Valdez and Rene Andrew Lopez
>> Lou Angelo Velasquez and Teara Janae Lacap Dela Cruz
>> Elizabeth Grace Villalino and Kyle Travis Hubbard
>> Natasha Amelia Wong and Dylan Samuel Kellner
>> Christian Kekoa King Tou Young and Yolanda Kuuipo Quevedo
>> Miguel Zendejas and Carolina Verduzco
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27-Oct. 3
>> Love Kathryn Alvarez
>> Benjamin Matthew Baxter
>> Eliana Cielo Canedo Carrasquillo
>> Elora Remitha M.T. Clarence
>> Azula Hokulani Dela Cruz Clemente
>> Kanakanui Kamaha‘o Hoalikualalapa‘au Cozo-George
>> Elijah Lynn Crain
>> Oliver Mark Davenport
>> Kayla Marie Tapat Espiritu
>> Gia Lavelle Fagaragan
>> Luka Kumakani Chang Flores
>> Luke Keawemahi a ka uaohukaumakani Racaza Ford
>> Gia Apika‘ila Nafanua Althea Mya-Ren Garma-Stamani
>> Rocky Pyzel Gersonde
>> Kai Wolf Grinpas
>> Jett Anthony Guinn
>> Ezi Alan Heverly
>> Lexton Kaneloa Iaea
>> Chloe Hanako Mae Jenkins
>> Robert Emery Jimenez
>> Maximilian Michael Jolls
>> Noelani Grace La‘anui
>> Bea Grace Lee
>> Alaka‘i Keula Zane Kuahiwinui Lewis
>> Linnea Marie Long Linstrom
>> Zyra Hope Lorenzo Lomboy
>> Haan Newman
>> Desmond Alexander Paige
>> Beau Hezkiah Tom
>> Rayna Johnalyn Ramos Ventura
>> Isla Mae Woodward
>> Ella Jolynn Yago