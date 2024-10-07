Vital Statistics: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

>> Erica Monique Abernathy and Kenny La Fonn Hill

>> Angela Susan Alderman and Michael Francis Gorman

>> Adam Larry Anderson and Melissa Morgan Miller

>> Rene Lynn Asuncion and Matthew Erwin Purdy

>> Kylee Makana Aloha O Kama­lani Fetuao Batongbacal and Gage Hendan Floyd

>> Camele Grace Crudo Bernar­dino and Daniel Ikaika Martinez Aniu

>> Alyssa Marie Bohme and Paxton Alexander Shinn

>> Whitney Marie Brown and Adalberto Antonio Mejia

>> Jasmine Kanani Mae Campos and Eric Kaleo Camello

>> Ailen Katherine Castro and Branden Matthew Kekoa Hun

>> Mikaela Belle Castro and Borith Brian Moeur

>> Ava Viora Chan and Honson M.Q. Nguyen

>> Aubrey Jae Chang and Lucas Nathaniel Diemer

>> Tiarnna Grace Cowell and Thomas Ryan Atfield

>> Gerardo Cruz and Flor Denisse Dominguez Montanez

>> Alexis LaToya DeLeon and Andre Jackson Jr.

>> Steven Joseph Duke Jr. and Sylvia Briones Raymundo

>> Kayla Jaclyn Escobar and Robert Diaz II

>> Vince Joseph Fatta and Shayne Lynn Cruz

>> Selena Marie Felan-Cowee and Merrick Pierce Habecker

>> Joy Furushima and Jordan Shane Bongolan

>> Veronica Dee Griffith and Michael James Marsolais

>> Ian Ikaika Yoshiyuki Hughes and Marharyta Shevtsova

>> Vincent Francois Marie Jacquot and Floriane Corinne Eliane Huguette Mayoral

>> Harrison Stephen James and Alyssa Lynn Peralta

>> Reyn Masao Johnson and Nicole Marie Thorstenson

>> I‘ishah-Moahnea Keuakaui Keliikoa and Charles Quincy Webb III

>> Aaron Pineda Layos and Mary Nichole Datario Morales

>> Edward Yee Mun Keopuhiwa Kekamanoeau Lim and Charley Alexis Fausto Quitugua

>> Elijah Anthony Mendoza and Xochitl Gissel Toribio Bernal

>> Juliette Joel Rutten Miller Castleberry and Kyle Wayne Hamner

>> Gareth Lawton Moorst and Cristina Buonocore

>> Allison Ka Wai Mui and Arlex Gole

>> Arturo Munoz-Camarillo and Brenda Thaily Mosqueda-Torres

>> Eden O’Hara and Conor James Scully

>> Allen Dominick B. Orense and Angelika Celia Melchor Questin

>> Keneke Kekoalokomaikai Pasa and Jessica Lokelani Vea

>> Tim Dirk Pfennig and Agnieszka Golab

>> Jing Qian and Yiru Jiang

>> Angela Rahman and Anthony Trevor Braines

>> Ramzie Kona Kaio Raquel and Sharron-Laverne Kahuaolelohoohiki Leialoha Kellena Kaeo

>> Luisa Adorable Recinos Castillo and Jorge Perez Huerta

>> Brock Garret Robinson and Stavros Georgios Stavrou

>> Martin James Rowe and Jenica Rose Dela Roca Sardina

>> Eric Scott Rozborski and Jacqueline Castro

>> Kevin Michael Ruse and Nathalie Martinez Vega

>> Michael James Rusetos and Kimberly Ruth Richardson

>> Alancris Aquino Saniatan and Michele Napua Acosta

>> Marshall Kamuela Kaaua Schroeder and Kasey Elizabeth Martinelli

>> Cade McNeele Smith and Tracy Dzung My Nguyen

>> Brooke Amanda Spencer and Jamie Michael Lock

>> Brittney Albertina Tohtsonie and Sione Aumauisamoa Tu’ifua

>> Lisamarie Mercedes Valdez and Rene Andrew Lopez

>> Lou Angelo Velasquez and Teara Janae Lacap Dela Cruz

>> Elizabeth Grace Villalino and Kyle Travis Hubbard

>> Natasha Amelia Wong and Dylan Samuel Kellner

>> Christian Kekoa King Tou Young and Yolanda Kuuipo Quevedo

>> Miguel Zendejas and Carolina Verduzco

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

>> Love Kathryn Alvarez

>> Benjamin Matthew Baxter

>> Eliana Cielo Canedo Carrasquillo

>> Elora Remitha M.T. Clarence

>> Azula Hokulani Dela Cruz Clemente

>> Kanakanui Kamaha‘o Hoalikualalapa‘au Cozo-George

>> Elijah Lynn Crain

>> Oliver Mark Davenport

>> Kayla Marie Tapat Espiritu

>> Gia Lavelle Fagaragan

>> Luka Kumakani Chang Flores

>> Luke Keawemahi a ka uaohukaumakani Racaza Ford

>> Gia Apika‘ila Nafanua Althea Mya-Ren Garma-Stamani

>> Rocky Pyzel Gersonde

>> Kai Wolf Grinpas

>> Jett Anthony Guinn

>> Ezi Alan Heverly

>> Lexton Kaneloa Iaea

>> Chloe Hanako Mae Jenkins

>> Robert Emery Jimenez

>> Maximilian Michael Jolls

>> Noelani Grace La‘anui

>> Bea Grace Lee

>> Alaka‘i Keula Zane Kuahiwinui Lewis

>> Linnea Marie Long Linstrom

>> Zyra Hope Lorenzo Lomboy

>> Haan Newman

>> Desmond Alexander Paige

>> Beau Hezkiah Tom

>> Rayna Johnalyn Ramos Ventura

>> Isla Mae Woodward

>> Ella Jolynn Yago