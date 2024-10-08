Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

Kauai police seek public’s help finding missing Anahola woman

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:39 p.m.

COURTESY KPD

COURTESY KPD

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman missing since Monday night.

Police said Benetta Kaiwi, 47, of Anahola, was last seen Monday night, and that her car was later found unattended near Lumahai Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.

Kaiwi is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Kaiwi’s whereabouts to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide