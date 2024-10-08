Kauai police seek public’s help finding missing Anahola woman

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman missing since Monday night.

Police said Benetta Kaiwi, 47, of Anahola, was last seen Monday night, and that her car was later found unattended near Lumahai Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.

Kaiwi is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about Kaiwi’s whereabouts to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.