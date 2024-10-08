Lyft announces measures to improve driver pay

Lyft said today it would improve earnings for drivers on its platform by paying more for going out of their way for a ride and for those that are at least five minutes longer than estimated.

The ride-hailing firm would also roll out new tools such as a new earnings dashboard, “preferred drivers” getting more requests and the ability for electric-vehicle drivers to get matched with rides that fall within their battery range.

“We have about 1.3 million or so drivers over the last year that have been on the platform. We’ve seen pretty tremendous growth year over year … Our goal is to continue to grow that,” Jeremy Bird, EVP of driver experience at Lyft, told Reuters.

In the three months ended June, Lyft saw the most new drivers in any quarter since 2019, including 34% more women and non-binary drivers compared to the same period a year earlier.