Work furlough inmate fails to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center

A 43-year-old work furlough inmate has failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center today, as scheduled.

Shaun E. Fleetwood left Module 20 on a work furlough pass this morning and was supposed to return by 10 a.m. today, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

OCCC notified the Department of Law Enforcement Sheriffs Division and the Honolulu Police Department.

Fleetwood was serving time for second-degree sexual assault. He is a community custody inmate, the lowest classification status, in the work furlough program and had pass privileges.

He was scheduled for a parole hearing in December.

Fleetwood now faces a second-degree escape charge, a Class B felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced to five years in prison.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.