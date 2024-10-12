Honolulu Star-Advertiser

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts No. 17 Boise State

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii receiver Nick Cenacle couldn’t hold on to a pass from Brayden Schager on third down, leading to a punt on Hawaii’s opening drive against No. 17 Boise State today at Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team took the field prior to kickoff against No. 17 Boise State today at Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A helicopter flyover is performed prior to kickoff between No. 17 Boise State and Hawaii today at Ching Complex.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The Hawaii football team has an opportunity to score a monumental upset today when it hosts No. 17 Boise State at Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) have lost three of four and now face a Broncos team led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who leads the nation in rushing.

The Broncos (4-1, 1-0) are seeking to improve on their 15-3 record against the Warriors. The Broncos have won four in a row in Honolulu with the last coming in 2020. Because of the COVID pandemic, no fans were permitted at the game. That also marked the last season of football games at Aloha Stadium, which was shuttered for spectator-attended events in December 2020.

Of the Warriors’ three series victories, all at Aloha Stadium, the most significant was in 2007. Both teams entered with 7-0 records in the Western Athletic Conference. UH quarterback Colt Brennan threw for 495 yards — 181 of them on Davone Bess’ 15 catches — and five touchdowns in a 39-27 victory to claim the WAC title. The next week, the Warriors rallied to defeat Washington to complete a 12-0 regular season and earn an invitation to the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.


 

 

