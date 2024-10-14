Vital Statistics: Oct. 4-10, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4-10
>> Evan Justin Antonio and Amanda Jaymie Alexus Marcos Acoba
>> Shajany Asdillo Baylon and Jay Palmero Mahinay
>> Niclas Benneckenstein and Natascha Crespo
>> Ethan Martin Buechel and Samantha Jordan Dagel
>> Jessica Elizabeth Alana Cohen and Robert Joseph Lehman
>> Angela Marie Coleman and Toryano Kenya Barner
>> Kinzer Cordale Dotson and Ashton Mykala Reed
>> Joshua Fontaine and Rika Lilian Otsubo
>> Rebekah Kathleen Grace Fox and Daniel Kalamaokanoeau Abella
>> Araia Kealohaokekaihoomaluikalani Francisco-Chong and Raymond Tasaka
>> David Guenter Gerbert and Janine Wojtek
>> DeQuan Devill Hawkins and Emily Labrado Cruz
>> Ashley Brianne Herrera and Christopher Taylor Ruehle
>> Jose Enrique Herrera III and Marissa Elena Acosta
>> Michael Amano Holthouser and Patience Nicole Reiko Kanda
>> Keith Lewis Jose and Maria Terese Tuccori
>> Ariana Chelsey Juarez and Hzuimireas Sjeftcah Lee
>> Cody Allen Justice and Dusty Marie Smith
>> Shawn Rene Oi-Lan Keppel and Zachary William Guertin
>> Elise Noelani Levin and Kristopher Anastasio Kesoglides
>> Suling Antonette Lucas and Michael Lonnell Harris
>> Kyle Bradley Manasco and Camila Fontes Leal
>> Edgardo Marquez and Sabrina Nicole Folsom
>> Chloe Amara Morris and Keoni Carl Harrison
>> David James Norwood and Wendy Lee Bialek
>> D’mitrius James Oleskevich and Celeste Victoria Tamayo
>> Hannah Joy Onek and Carsten Ueckert-LaPlante
>> Timothy James Patterson and Terry Lynn Derige Fisch
>> Elena Guadalupe Regalado and Ulyses Alexander Gutierrez Manzano
>> Melanie Rivera and Tiras Javon Sherry
>> Josue Alfonso Rodriguez and Angelica Marie Figueria
>> Lyndell James Scruggs and Ireland Tae Roberts
>> Katelyn Ashley Sherick and Gavin Alexander Yadao Inocencio
>> Sherry Denise Stokes and Willie Joe Steels III
>> Kayleen Skye Sweeney and Nikko Fredrick Vinnick
>> Shu Yeung Daniel Tsang and Trisha Hitomi Ishikawa
>> Ariel Natalie Uribe and Michael Isaiah Martinez
>> Samantha Rae Walsh and Toshiyuki Yamazaki
>> Michael Troy Wai Tung Wong and Allison Annette Aquino
>> Calista Kay Wright and Philip Joseph Wotton
>> Nakela Shamale Young and Jermaine Lavone Sutton
>> Baoyue Zhang and Tianyu Sun
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4-10
>> Bella Chen
>> Azeah Faye Guerrero Cruz-Dela Rosa
>> Javier Sol Delong Martinez
>> Tainoa-Troy Avehe’vehia Ikaika‘okalani Dudoit Jr.
>> Remi Rae Makamae Espaniola
>> Harmony Ka‘olinoalohapio‘ole Pualemamae Gaspar-Choi
>> Elijah Christian Gilbert
>> Maxine Malicad Guillermo
>> Halauolaikamalu‘ulu Everett Haia
>> James Walter Henson V
>> John Swensen Aikake Ka‘ahu Jr.
>> Kealoha Iokepa O’kalani Kepa-Gray-Kaaialii
>> Cayos Andreas King
>> Cade Kaisen Koge
>> Ava Lin Lo
>> Maeves-Roux Collins McComas
>> Draven Felesi-Auro Mulitalo
>> Coco Leilani Newton
>> Callum Khai Nguyen
>> Joshua Telluride Nguyen-Careskey
>> Patienze Hevani Umata Noga
>> Haze Kamakanaikawaihikilani Chozen Rickard
>> Stella Rae Russum
>> Quira Arryne Jeanne Atutubo Salacup
>> Tauaifaiga Lautoa Ngata Makaafi Sileli
>> Asoa Leialoha Song
>> Elliana Marie Salle Sumile
>> Mia Hulali Mero Tanaka
>> Milana Lotu Toelupe Jr.
>> Yu Kiwa Tsai
>> Hanalei Lanikai Ulrich
>> Maverick James Vanderkolk
>> Julius Russell Wilson
>> June Harp Wilson