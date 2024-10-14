Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Oct. 4-10, 2024

Today

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4-10

>> Evan Justin Antonio and Amanda Jaymie Alexus Marcos Acoba

>> Shajany Asdillo Baylon and Jay Palmero Mahinay

>> Niclas Benneckenstein and Natascha Crespo

>> Ethan Martin Buechel and Samantha Jordan Dagel

>> Jessica Elizabeth Alana Cohen and Robert Joseph Lehman

>> Angela Marie Coleman and Toryano Kenya Barner

>> Kinzer Cordale Dotson and Ashton Mykala Reed

>> Joshua Fontaine and Rika Lilian Otsubo

>> Rebekah Kathleen Grace Fox and Daniel Kalamaokanoeau Abella

>> Araia Kealohaokekaihoomalui­kalani Francisco-Chong and Raymond Tasaka

>> David Guenter Gerbert and Janine Wojtek

>> DeQuan Devill Hawkins and Emily Labrado Cruz

>> Ashley Brianne Herrera and Christopher Taylor Ruehle

>> Jose Enrique Herrera III and Marissa Elena Acosta

>> Michael Amano Holthouser and Patience Nicole Reiko Kanda

>> Keith Lewis Jose and Maria Terese Tuccori

>> Ariana Chelsey Juarez and Hzuimireas Sjeftcah Lee

>> Cody Allen Justice and Dusty Marie Smith

>> Shawn Rene Oi-Lan Keppel and Zachary William Guertin

>> Elise Noelani Levin and Kristopher Anastasio Kesoglides

>> Suling Antonette Lucas and Michael Lonnell Harris

>> Kyle Bradley Manasco and Camila Fontes Leal

>> Edgardo Marquez and Sabrina Nicole Folsom

>> Chloe Amara Morris and Keoni Carl Harrison

>> David James Norwood and Wendy Lee Bialek

>> D’mitrius James Oleskevich and Celeste Victoria Tamayo

>> Hannah Joy Onek and Carsten Ueckert-LaPlante

>> Timothy James Patterson and Terry Lynn Derige Fisch

>> Elena Guadalupe Regalado and Ulyses Alexander Gutierrez Manzano

>> Melanie Rivera and Tiras Javon Sherry

>> Josue Alfonso Rodriguez and Angelica Marie Figueria

>> Lyndell James Scruggs and Ireland Tae Roberts

>> Katelyn Ashley Sherick and Gavin Alexander Yadao Inocencio

>> Sherry Denise Stokes and Willie Joe Steels III

>> Kayleen Skye Sweeney and Nikko Fredrick Vinnick

>> Shu Yeung Daniel Tsang and Trisha Hitomi Ishikawa

>> Ariel Natalie Uribe and Michael Isaiah Martinez

>> Samantha Rae Walsh and Toshiyuki Yamazaki

>> Michael Troy Wai Tung Wong and Allison Annette Aquino

>> Calista Kay Wright and Philip Joseph Wotton

>> Nakela Shamale Young and Jermaine Lavone Sutton

>> Baoyue Zhang and Tianyu Sun

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4-10

>> Bella Chen

>> Azeah Faye Guerrero Cruz-Dela Rosa

>> Javier Sol Delong Martinez

>> Tainoa-Troy Avehe’vehia Ikaika‘okalani Dudoit Jr.

>> Remi Rae Makamae Espaniola

>> Harmony Ka‘olinoalohapio‘ole Pualemamae Gaspar-Choi

>> Elijah Christian Gilbert

>> Maxine Malicad Guillermo

>> Halauolaikamalu‘ulu Everett Haia

>> James Walter Henson V

>> John Swensen Aikake Ka‘ahu Jr.

>> Kealoha Iokepa O’kalani Kepa-­Gray-Kaaialii

>> Cayos Andreas King

>> Cade Kaisen Koge

>> Ava Lin Lo

>> Maeves-Roux Collins McComas

>> Draven Felesi-Auro Mulitalo

>> Coco Leilani Newton

>> Callum Khai Nguyen

>> Joshua Telluride Nguyen-­Careskey

>> Patienze Hevani Umata Noga

>> Haze Kamakanaikawaihikilani Chozen Rickard

>> Stella Rae Russum

>> Quira Arryne Jeanne Atutubo Salacup

>> Tauaifaiga Lautoa Ngata Makaafi Sileli

>> Asoa Leialoha Song

>> Elliana Marie Salle Sumile

>> Mia Hulali Mero Tanaka

>> Milana Lotu Toelupe Jr.

>> Yu Kiwa Tsai

>> Hanalei Lanikai Ulrich

>> Maverick James Vanderkolk

>> Julius Russell Wilson

>> June Harp Wilson

