These cookies make for a savory dessert

Sometimes just a few cookies are what you want for dessert, accompanied, when in season, by a bowl of mandarins or tangerines. These sesame cookies aren’t too sweet, and citrus fruit, eaten out of hand, makes a refreshing end to a meal.

Triple-Sesame Tea Cakes

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup/185 grams unsalted butter

• 3/4 cup/150 grams sugar

• 1/2 cup/120 grams tahini or sesame paste

• 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

• 2 cups/256 grams all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• Pinch of fine salt

• Sesame seeds, for coating

Directions:

Set the oven to 350 degrees. Add butter, sugar, tahini and sesame oil in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or with hand-held beaters and a mixing bowl). Beat well at medium speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes.

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. With mixer running, slowly add flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix at low speed until well combined.

Pour sesame seeds into a small bowl. Using your hands, pull out a walnut-size piece of dough, then roll it into a ball. Press into the sesame seeds, then place 2 inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Bake until golden but not too dark, about 20 minutes. Cool before transferring to a platter or cookie tin.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Total time: 30 minutes, makes 2 dozen cookies.

© 2024 The New York Times Company