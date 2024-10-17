Missing kayaker, 17, rescued off Waikiki in overnight search

A missing teenage kayaker was rescued early this morning after a search off Waikiki involving the Honolulu Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and state officials.

HFD received a 911 call at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a missing kayaker. The 17-year-old had been kayaking with a group traveling from the Ala Wai Channel to Diamond Head and back when he was noticed missing on the return trip.

HFD responded with 16 units and 48 personnel, initiating a shoreline search. The search area ranged from the east end of Diamond Head to Nanakuli, reaching about four miles offshore. The Hawaii Airports Division and the U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in the search.

At about 4:20 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft spotted the kayaker offshore near the Waikiki Natatorium and marked his location with a flare. A nearby good samaritan boater transported the kayaker to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, where Emergency Medical Services took over care at 5:28 a.m.

Paramedics treated the teen for exhaustion, dehydration, exertion and cold exposure. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition at around 5:30 a.m.