Bicyclist, 68, dies after crashing into vehicle on Haleakala Highway

Maui County recorded its 12th traffic fatality of year Friday when a 68-year-old man collided with a vehicle while on a downhill bicycle tour on Haleakala Highway.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. nearly a mile south of mile marker 6 in Kula.

Police said the bicyclist crossed yellow, double-solid lane markings into the oncoming lane and slammed into a vehicle traveling up the highway.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release his name or whether he was a visitor.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and remained on the scene, police said.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and that the investigation is pending.

At this time last year, Maui County had recorded 16 traffic fatalities.