Vital Statistics: Oct. 11-17, 2024
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 11-17
>> Ashlee Lena Affonso and Manaola Kenneth Ku‘ualoha Hewett
>> Nilo Gamiao Agbayani-Omalza and Chantay Naneki Samante
>> Jamison Jonathon Aweau and Monique Adelene Ramos Sison
>> Kapiolani Nahoku Awo and Paris Ann Pugliese
>> Dominic Kealii Balinbin and Pearlann Rose Paaoao
>> Micheala Rae Belden and Toan Van Phan
>> Joseph Berek and Kristina Michelle Chyn
>> Owen Thomas Bostrom and Olivia McRae Morgan
>> Gabriel Andres Briceno Valero and Dagmari Correa Alvarado
>> Shane Gary John Caron and Caitlin Rose Loiselle
>> Lindsay Quinn Carson and Nathaniel Lavern Stevenson
>> Kiley Miri Kamalaniha‘aheookealoha Caswell and Brandon Kenneth Moshier
>> Maxine Lorraine Cowper and Jeffrey Michael Forbes
>> Lisa Lenea Cruz-Verde and Blake Christopher Dickinson
>> Dylan Curtis Daugherty and Natalee Shawn Beaves
>> Daniel Patrick Doyle and Samantha Alyse Dingeman Dias
>> Rhiannon Mary Duff and Dominic Manuel Valiente
>> Ginger Fatilani Faamama and Jericho Taiana Kawenamaka‘Oli Lee Ganitano Routon
>> Michael Thomas Fearney and Emma Riri Thompson
>> Ashley Marie Finden and Jacob Luke Erntson
>> Colin Daniel Forey and Mei Yasunaga
>> Keanu Randall Smith Freitas and Sreela Vrnda Lowther
>> Jodi M’Leigh Gambrell and Ryan Marc Allan Lindley
>> Elisa Alejandra Garcia and Eric Alberto Campos
>> Dean Aaron Goss and Colleen Heather Myers
>> Arthur Francis Halko and Nancy Lee Williams
>> Cedric Daniel Harding and Tia Shea Thornton
>> Richard Justis Haynes and Patricia Bradley Lindberg
>> Kai He and Yiwei Liu
>> Tyler Jacob Hisey and Yaxaira Alejandra Garcia
>> Scott David Hommerson and Erin Michelle German
>> Matthew Cole Hoppal and Logan Noelle Phillips
>> Gregory Michael Johnson and Brandy Marie Emmert
>> Lauren Kristen Kelly and Stephen Aaron Beattie
>> Lukasz Slawomir Kocan and Katarzyna Chlebek
>> Kenneth Michael Konopka and Keisha Danielle Tingler
>> Keefe Kiyomu Kujubu and Beverly Leiko Takane
>> Richard Ross Kurzweg and Brenda Lee Pierce
>> Katy Laybourne and Mark Dews
>> Angela Vanessa Le and Elissa Kikuye Ouchida
>> Ines Lipus and Jozica Klemeni
>> Nicholas George Logan and Meagan Marie Luersen
>> Amber Leialoha Long and Addison Thomas Roberts
>> Christian Joshua Lopez and Iliana Jessell Vargas
>> Loni Ann Matthews and Anthony Dean Tolerton
>> Alexander Patrick Mattson and Shane Keiki Maluhia Wallwork
>> Oriana Aofia Mika-Ili and Jeremiah Lamatia Ieremia
>> Kai Makana Miyamoto and Gioia Ryane Aquino
>> Erica Marie Moreno and David Raymond Hoerburger
>> David Andrew Newby and Peter George Kozaczynski
>> Robert Paul Prine and Rebecca Maria Burgos
>> Nathan Victor Quindara and Ann Mirae Galang
>> Christopher Adam Redifer and Dixie Nicole Orebaugh
>> Saniah Nawal Saleh and Patrick Ronald Spallone
>> Zachary LaMar Chester Smith and Chandra Louise Marsh
>> Nicholas Jacob Sousa and Valerie Sharee Zamarripa
>> Zachary Austin Stevens and Jasmine Wraye Cowart
>> Dmytro Vladimir Teterev and Kristina Boroday
>> Brenna Leigh Thompson and Matthew Liu
>> Jovian Tu and Michelle Sie-Wei Lo
>> Graeme Lucas Walton and Jodie Louise Aust
>> Tihani Piilani Wilbur and Colten Joshua Kaleikaumaka Rivera
>> Andrew Joseph Wong and Anna Lisa Yapo Belliss
>> Razzmin Patryce Wray and Maxwell Wheeler Stoops
>> Christopher Kee Yong Young and Sarah Jean Sierra Magarso
>> Kuira Kaleolani Su-lan Young and Kilila Kepekaio Rodrigues Pao
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 11-17
>> Ayvah-Dru Ka‘ohinani Akiona
>> Benjamin Theodore Kaleialoha Allen
>> Baylor Lee Arnold
>> Koazen Keoni Canon
>> Jett June Chew
>> Maximilian Edward Kaleo Hinojosa-Marquez
>> Kailiponi Meaalofa Mitsuko Kalua Ili
>> Winona Bean Iniguez-Lake
>> Devon-Jae Kau‘iokamoana Tehani Kekauoha-Song
>> Delilah Jade Lawrence-Ragragola
>> Amaya Faith Pomaika‘i Paraoan Macadangdang
>> Richard Ernest Kameahanaalohilohi Machado
>> Luca Yu Leon Manalac
>> Patience Mana‘olanakealoha Autumn Merrick
>> Keani Kahikinakilakilamakamae Nakamura
>> Tajio Licairac Norio Takamoto
>> Kolton James Makoaokahikina Vargas
>> Madeline Leah Ward
>> Makalea Corinna Elizabeth Westfall-Cavaco
>> Emmett Jaden Kona Pili Ahi Fox Yadao