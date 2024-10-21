Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Oct. 11-17, 2024

Today Last updated 11:40 p.m.

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 11-17

>> Ashlee Lena Affonso and Manaola Kenneth Ku‘ualoha Hewett

>> Nilo Gamiao Agbayani-Omalza and Chantay Naneki Samante

>> Jamison Jonathon Aweau and Monique Adelene Ramos Sison

>> Kapiolani Nahoku Awo and Paris Ann Pugliese

>> Dominic Kealii Balinbin and Pearlann Rose Paaoao

>> Micheala Rae Belden and Toan Van Phan

>> Joseph Berek and Kristina Michelle Chyn

>> Owen Thomas Bostrom and Olivia McRae Morgan

>> Gabriel Andres Briceno Valero and Dagmari Correa Alvarado

>> Shane Gary John Caron and Caitlin Rose Loiselle

>> Lindsay Quinn Carson and Nathaniel Lavern Stevenson

>> Kiley Miri Kamalaniha‘aheookealoha Caswell and Brandon Kenneth Moshier

>> Maxine Lorraine Cowper and Jeffrey Michael Forbes

>> Lisa Lenea Cruz-Verde and Blake Christopher Dickinson

>> Dylan Curtis Daugherty and Natalee Shawn Beaves

>> Daniel Patrick Doyle and Samantha Alyse Dingeman Dias

>> Rhiannon Mary Duff and Dominic Manuel Valiente

>> Ginger Fatilani Faamama and Jericho Taiana Kawenamaka‘Oli Lee Ganitano Routon

>> Michael Thomas Fearney and Emma Riri Thompson

>> Ashley Marie Finden and Jacob Luke Erntson

>> Colin Daniel Forey and Mei Yasunaga

>> Keanu Randall Smith Freitas and Sreela Vrnda Lowther

>> Jodi M’Leigh Gambrell and Ryan Marc Allan Lindley

>> Elisa Alejandra Garcia and Eric Alberto Campos

>> Dean Aaron Goss and Colleen Heather Myers

>> Arthur Francis Halko and Nancy Lee Williams

>> Cedric Daniel Harding and Tia Shea Thornton

>> Richard Justis Haynes and Patricia Bradley Lindberg

>> Kai He and Yiwei Liu

>> Tyler Jacob Hisey and Yaxaira Alejandra Garcia

>> Scott David Hommerson and Erin Michelle German

>> Matthew Cole Hoppal and Logan Noelle Phillips

>> Gregory Michael Johnson and Brandy Marie Emmert

>> Lauren Kristen Kelly and Stephen Aaron Beattie

>> Lukasz Slawomir Kocan and Katarzyna Chlebek

>> Kenneth Michael Konopka and Keisha Danielle Tingler

>> Keefe Kiyomu Kujubu and Beverly Leiko Takane

>> Richard Ross Kurzweg and Brenda Lee Pierce

>> Katy Laybourne and Mark Dews

>> Angela Vanessa Le and Elissa Kikuye Ouchida

>> Ines Lipus and Jozica Klemeni

>> Nicholas George Logan and Meagan Marie Luersen

>> Amber Leialoha Long and Addison Thomas Roberts

>> Christian Joshua Lopez and Iliana Jessell Vargas

>> Loni Ann Matthews and Anthony Dean Tolerton

>> Alexander Patrick Mattson and Shane Keiki Maluhia Wallwork

>> Oriana Aofia Mika-Ili and Jeremiah Lamatia Ieremia

>> Kai Makana Miyamoto and Gioia Ryane Aquino

>> Erica Marie Moreno and David Raymond Hoerburger

>> David Andrew Newby and Peter George Kozaczynski

>> Robert Paul Prine and Rebecca Maria Burgos

>> Nathan Victor Quindara and Ann Mirae Galang

>> Christopher Adam Redifer and Dixie Nicole Orebaugh

>> Saniah Nawal Saleh and Patrick Ronald Spallone

>> Zachary LaMar Chester Smith and Chandra Louise Marsh

>> Nicholas Jacob Sousa and Valerie Sharee Zamarripa

>> Zachary Austin Stevens and Jasmine Wraye Cowart

>> Dmytro Vladimir Teterev and Kristina Boroday

>> Brenna Leigh Thompson and Matthew Liu

>> Jovian Tu and Michelle Sie-Wei Lo

>> Graeme Lucas Walton and Jodie Louise Aust

>> Tihani Piilani Wilbur and Colten Joshua Kaleikaumaka Rivera

>> Andrew Joseph Wong and Anna Lisa Yapo Belliss

>> Razzmin Patryce Wray and Maxwell Wheeler Stoops

>> Christopher Kee Yong Young and Sarah Jean Sierra Magarso

>> Kuira Kaleolani Su-lan Young and Kilila Kepekaio Rodrigues Pao

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 11-17

>> Ayvah-Dru Ka‘ohinani Akiona

>> Benjamin Theodore Kaleialoha Allen

>> Baylor Lee Arnold

>> Koazen Keoni Canon

>> Jett June Chew

>> Maximilian Edward Kaleo Hinojosa-Marquez

>> Kailiponi Meaalofa Mitsuko Kalua Ili

>> Winona Bean Iniguez-Lake

>> Devon-Jae Kau‘iokamoana Tehani Kekauoha-Song

>> Delilah Jade Lawrence-­Ragragola

>> Amaya Faith Pomaika‘i Paraoan Macadangdang

>> Richard Ernest Kameahana­alohilohi Machado

>> Luca Yu Leon Manalac

>> Patience Mana‘olanakealoha Autumn Merrick

>> Keani Kahikinakilakilamakamae Nakamura

>> Tajio Licairac Norio Takamoto

>> Kolton James Makoaokahikina Vargas

>> Madeline Leah Ward

>> Makalea Corinna Elizabeth Westfall-Cavaco

>> Emmett Jaden Kona Pili Ahi Fox Yadao

