Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Top News

Major hurricane quickly forms in East Pacific but expected to dissipate

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:35 a.m.

Hurricane SeasonWeather

COURTESY NOAA Hurricane Kristy’s five-day forecast track as of this morning.

COURTESY NOAA

Hurricane Kristy’s five-day forecast track as of this morning.

A tropical storm off the west coast of Mexico quickly formed into a major hurricane today but forecasters said they expect it to dissipate before it reaches the Central Pacific.

At 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Hurricane Kristy had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm, and it was centered about 650 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Kristy was moving west at 20 mph and hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles from the center while tropical storm-force winds extended 80 miles.

“Kristy is a relatively small hurricane that remains susceptible to rapid intensity fluctuations in a weak shear environment over warm (sea-surface temperatures),” forecasters said.

The hurricane is expected to continue moving west and peak as a Category 4 storm on Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph far from land in the East Pacific.

Forecasters then expect it to turn northwest over coolers waters and encounter stronger wind shear, which will combine to significantly weaken the storm.

By the end of the current five-day forecast period on Monday, Kristy is expected to be a remnant low with 35 mph winds as it nears the Central Pacific.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide