Major hurricane quickly forms in East Pacific but expected to dissipate

A tropical storm off the west coast of Mexico quickly formed into a major hurricane today but forecasters said they expect it to dissipate before it reaches the Central Pacific.

At 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Hurricane Kristy had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm, and it was centered about 650 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Kristy was moving west at 20 mph and hurricane-force winds extended up to 15 miles from the center while tropical storm-force winds extended 80 miles.

“Kristy is a relatively small hurricane that remains susceptible to rapid intensity fluctuations in a weak shear environment over warm (sea-surface temperatures),” forecasters said.

The hurricane is expected to continue moving west and peak as a Category 4 storm on Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph far from land in the East Pacific.

Forecasters then expect it to turn northwest over coolers waters and encounter stronger wind shear, which will combine to significantly weaken the storm.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

By the end of the current five-day forecast period on Monday, Kristy is expected to be a remnant low with 35 mph winds as it nears the Central Pacific.