Off the news: Lahaina long-term recovery report issued

Today Last updated 8:41 p.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The mauka view of Aholo Road from Front Street in Lahaina on Aug. 12, 2023.

More than a year after a devastating wildfire ripped through Lahaina, a Maui County report provides insight on the long-term recovery and rebuilding process. Contained within is a summary of community input, collected from September 2023 through July, offering ideas on how best to reconstruct the historic town.

The wants and needs voiced by respondents are diverse and often conflict, but it is right that government stakeholders actively seek and consider public opinion before taking action. See the report online at www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina.

