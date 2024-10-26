Police seek leads on driver in Nanakuli hit-and-run

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help for any leads on the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a 75-year-old woman in on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, leaving her in critical condition.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:47 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Farrington and Princess Kahanu Avenue.

The woman was in an electric mobility device in the eastbound lane, heading toward the crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a white truck heading east. The truck continued without stopping or rendering aid, police said.

She was thrown from her scooter, then hit by a second vehicle. The second driver, a 69-year-old man, remained at the scene. He and his passenger were not injured.

The woman was rushed to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. Honolulu Emergency Services said she suffered critical injuries to the lower half of her body, requiring tourniquets and advanced life support.

Police said they believe the hit-and-run suspect was male, and driving a white Chevrolet Silverado. He is wanted on suspicion of collisions involving serious bodily injury.

Speed was a factor in this collision, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact an HPD detective in the Criminal Investigation Division online (with CID 24/1641 in the subject line). Anonymous tips can also be reported to Honolulu CrimeStoppers online or at 808-955-8300.