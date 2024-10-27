Las Vegas Advisor: Delano rebranding turns it into a W Hotel

Delano, the 43-story 1,117-room all-suite noncasino hotel located next to Mandalay Bay, will soon be no more. Originally opened in 2003 as THEhotel, in 2014 the rooms were remodeled and the amenities refurbished to accompany a name change to Delano. Now, Delano will be rebranded again in a partnership with Marriott International as a W Hotel. A timetable for the conversion wasn’t announced; however, it’s expected to begin immediately, with a completion date in early 2025.

Bellagio expansion: No rebranding here, but MGM Resorts has submitted plans that call for “a dozen new retail spaces, several food and beverage outlets, and new viewing spaces overlooking the fountains” at Bellagio. A timetable wasn’t provided here either, but 2025 appears to be the target.

$100K free roll: Silver Sevens, located 3 miles east of the Strip on Paradise Road, is running a free blackjack tournament open to players randomly selected in drawings held on Thursdays and Fridays from Nov. 1 to 15. It’s a winner-take-all format for a $100,000 prize, with the winner crowned on Nov. 16. Bring a valid ID on those days to the Player Services booth to get into the drawing drum.

Swingers golf: Swingers Las Vegas, the adults-only golf club at Mandalay Bay, has opened. It’s the latest in a line of golf experiences that includes Topgolf, Atomic Golf and Pop Stroke mini-golf. The 40,000-square-foot Swingers offers four courses, several bars and a street-food eatery, an arcade and a two-story English country house attraction. Swingers was founded in London and claims to have pioneered the “competitive socializing” golf experience.

Question: Is it permissible to wear costumes in the casinos on Halloween?

Answer: It’s permissible to wear costumes, but masks of any kind aren’t allowed, not even eye masks. You won’t get in trouble if you walk in with a mask, but you’ll be asked to remove it.

