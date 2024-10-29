Woman, 76, dies after Waipahu hit-and-run collision

A 76-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning near Farrington Highway and Pahu Street in Waipahu has died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her death on Monday, marking Oahu’s 38th traffic fatality this year, down from 45 at the same point in 2023.

The incident occurred around 7:39 a.m. Sunday when a 55-year-old man driving eastbound on Farrington Highway made a right turn onto Pahu Street, striking the woman as she crossed the street, according to the Honolulu Police Department. The driver initially stopped but then allegedly fled southbound on Pahu Street without providing aid or his information. Emergency services transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the collision.

Police later arrested the 55-year-old driver on charges related to collisions involving death or serious bodily injury. Authorities noted that speed alcohol, and drugs did not appear to contribute to the accident, which remains under investigation.

HPD encourages anyone with additional information on the collision to contact their Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.