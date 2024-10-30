A winning chicken dinner

“A model of simplicity” is how Mark Bittman described this 2004 recipe from San Francisco chef Gary Danko. Painted with mustard and tossed in an herbed mix of breadcrumbs, they go right into an oven, to be pulled out about 30 minutes later. It’s dinner party-worthy fare, made just as easily on a weeknight.

Baked Mustard-Herb Chicken Legs

Recipe from Gary Danko

Adapted by Mark Bittman

Ingredients:

• 4 leg-thigh chicken pieces, cut in 2, or 8 thighs

• 1 1/2 cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

• 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or other herb

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 6 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Trim excess skin and fat from chicken. Combine breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, tarragon and salt and pepper on a plate or waxed paper. Use a pastry brush to paint mustard lightly on chicken legs. Carefully coat chicken legs with breadcrumb mixture.

Gently place chicken in a roasting pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until completely cooked. Serve hot or cold.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company