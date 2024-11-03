20-inch watermain break repairs ongoing in Waimanalo

Customers in Waimanalo affected by a 20-inch watermain break are asked to minimize water use for essential needs until further notice from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

“The available water supply for the community is very limited, and area reservoirs are unable to be refilled until the 20-inch transmission main on Lukanela Street is repaired,” according to a statement. “Using water conservatively will help the BWS maintain system adequacy. Customers with service are subject to experiencing lower-than-normal water pressures.”

Board of Water Supply workers are attempting to repair the broken watermain on Lukanela Street behind Shima’s Supermarket and are excavating the main to assess the extent of the damage.

A roving water wagon is available for affected customers in Waimanalo. Call 808-748-5000 at extension 1 to request a water wagon. Water wagons are also available at the following locations:

>> 41-403 Moole St.

>> 41-462 Moole St.

>> 41-714 Inoaole St.

>> 41-541 Hihimanu St.