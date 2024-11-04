Mauna Loa Road will temporarily close for 6 weeks

Mauna Loa Road in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will temporarily close to all use when survey, drilling and soil sampling work starts today.

Mauna Loa Road from Highway 11 to Kipuka­puaulu, Kipukapuaulu Trail and the day-use area will remain open.

The closure will start at the gate past Kipuka­puaulu from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday due to a large trailer-mounted drill rig and heavy machinery that will dominate the narrow road. The road will reopen on weekends and holidays to all users, including Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 27 through Thanksgiving weekend, until work resumes the following Monday.

Mauna Loa Trail to Puu­ulaula and Red Hill Cabin will remain open, but access to and from the trailhead during workdays will be permitted only before 8:30 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Mauna Loa Road was first built as a truck trail by local members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. It has degraded due to tree root intrusion, seismicity and age.

This initial survey, drilling and sampling work will determine the subgrade material and inform the design process for a major rehabilitation of Mauna Loa Road to Mauna Loa Lookout, where the bumpy and uneven road ends around 6,700 feet.

The rehab project is anticipated to start in late 2025.

The temporary closure of Mauna Loa Road is expected to last through mid-December.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald