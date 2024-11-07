A Flavorful Salad

Raw zucchini deserves to be a summer salad staple. With just time and salt, sliced zucchini softens into tender bites that absorb any dressing that graces them. This easy salad pairs thinly sliced zucchini coins with sweet, juicy, ripe peaches in a loose, creamy, lime-forward dressing. It’s a full-on journey, in just a mouthful.

Zucchini-Peach Salad With Creamy Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

• 2 medium green zucchini, thinly

sliced on a bias

• 3 ripe yellow peaches, cut into

1/2-inch wedges or chunks

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 limes, zested and juiced

• 1/3 cup sour cream

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• Flaky salt

Directions:

In a medium bowl, toss together the zucchini, peaches and salt; let sit for 10 minutes to soften.

Add the lime zest, then halve the limes and squeeze in 3/4 of the lime juice; toss to combine and let sit for 5 minutes more.

Add the sour cream and half of the dill and stir until the sour cream is fully incorporated into the lime juice. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and more lime as needed.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the rest of the dill, a drizzle of olive oil and flaky salt.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

