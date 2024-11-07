This Simple Stew has a Velvety Texture

Made in about half an hour from pantry ingredients, this simple, flexible stew has a velvety texture from canned white beans rounded out by plenty of garlic, olive oil and canned plum tomatoes. The optional bacon adds a brawny heft here, but the stew will be just as hardy without it. Or lighten things up by stirring a few handfuls of quick-cooking greens directly into the pot, which also eliminates any need for a salad on the side.

Spicy Tomato White Bean Stew

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup diced bacon or pancetta

(3 strips; optional)

• 2 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin

olive oil, plus more as needed

• 7 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 1 (14-ounce) can peeled plum

tomatoes

• 3 (15-ounce) cans white beans,

drained

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt,

plus more to taste

• 1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

• Grated Pecorino Romano, for

serving (optional)

• Coarsely ground black pepper or

smoked paprika, for serving

Directions:

In a medium pot over medium-high heat, fry the bacon or pancetta until crisp and browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan. Reserve diced bacon or pancetta for garnish. (Skip this step if not using the bacon.)

Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pot if you used the bacon or 4 tablespoons oil if you didn’t. Heat the oil for a few seconds, then add garlic and red-pepper flakes, and cook, stirring, until garlic is pale golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

Dice the canned plum tomatoes. Add tomatoes and their liquid to the pot, along with the beans, salt and broth. Let liquid come to a boil, then lower the heat so the mixture is at a rapid simmer. Mash about a quarter of the beans with a potato masher or wooden spoon against the side of the pot, and simmer until the stew has thickened, 7 to 15 minutes. Taste and add more salt if you like.

Serve warm in bowls topped with reserved bacon and grated cheese if you like, and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of pepper, smoked paprika or both.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 3-4.

