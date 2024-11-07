Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, November 7, 2024 82° Today's Paper

Crave

This Simple Stew has a Velvety Texture

By New York Times

Today Last updated 3:25 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

Photo by New York Times

Made in about half an hour from pantry ingredients, this simple, flexible stew has a velvety texture from canned white beans rounded out by plenty of garlic, olive oil and canned plum tomatoes. The optional bacon adds a brawny heft here, but the stew will be just as hardy without it. Or lighten things up by stirring a few handfuls of quick-cooking greens directly into the pot, which also eliminates any need for a salad on the side.

Spicy Tomato White Bean Stew

Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup diced bacon or pancetta
(3 strips; optional)
• 2 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin
olive oil, plus more as needed
• 7 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
• 1 (14-ounce) can peeled plum
tomatoes
• 3 (15-ounce) cans white beans,
drained
• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt,
plus more to taste
• 1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
• Grated Pecorino Romano, for
serving (optional)
• Coarsely ground black pepper or
smoked paprika, for serving

Directions:
In a medium pot over medium-high heat, fry the bacon or pancetta until crisp and browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan. Reserve diced bacon or pancetta for garnish. (Skip this step if not using the bacon.)
Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pot if you used the bacon or 4 tablespoons oil if you didn’t. Heat the oil for a few seconds, then add garlic and red-pepper flakes, and cook, stirring, until garlic is pale golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.
Dice the canned plum tomatoes. Add tomatoes and their liquid to the pot, along with the beans, salt and broth. Let liquid come to a boil, then lower the heat so the mixture is at a rapid simmer. Mash about a quarter of the beans with a potato masher or wooden spoon against the side of the pot, and simmer until the stew has thickened, 7 to 15 minutes. Taste and add more salt if you like.
Serve warm in bowls topped with reserved bacon and grated cheese if you like, and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of pepper, smoked paprika or both.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 3-4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide