Search suspended for missing snorkeler off Kauai after 3 days

ANINI BEACH, Kauai >> A three-day search for a missing snorkeler off Anini Beach on Kauai’s north shore was suspended Wednesday.

The search began on Sunday after a group of snorkelers realized a member of their group did not return to shore. The snorkeler, who was identified as a 59-year-old Arizona man, was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report of the missing snorkeler set off a multiagency search via air, land and sea by Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and Ocean Safety Bureau personnel. Volunteers with Kauai Search and Rescue also responded to the incident.

The search continued through Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s never easy when we suspend the search for a missing swimmer, and when we cannot provide complete closure for someone’s family. Everyone involved worked tirelessly for this reason, and our sincere condolences are with the man’s family,” said Kauai Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson.

Kauai Police Department Assistant Chief Kalani Ke echoed those sentiments.

“We are truly grateful for the efforts of all the agencies and volunteers who participated in the search. Our hearts are with the missing person’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we appreciate the support of everyone involved,” Ke said.