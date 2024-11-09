Hawaiian Electric removes ‘going concern’ warning in latest earnings report

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on Friday removed a warning about its ability to remain in business, saying that a recent capital raise helped mitigate the concerns and that it’s reviewing strategic options for its clean energy subsidiary.

The utility had raised “going concern” doubts after disclosing that it did not have a financing plan in place for the $1.99 billion Maui wildfire settlement it reached in August.

HEI said it expects to pay the total $1.92 billion payment obligation in four equal annual installments of about $478.8 million, and it is now positioned to fund its first settlement payment, which is expected to be required in late 2025. It had already contributed $75 million to the One Ohana Initiative as part of the settlement.

The company said its subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Co., recorded a $121 million after-tax loss due to the accrual of additional estimated wildfire liabilities related to legal claims and cross claims as of Sept. 30.

“HEI has been undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic options for Pacific Current, which is what led us to report a non-cash asset impairment for the quarter,” said CEO Scott Seu, without mentioning a set timetable for the completion. Pacific Current is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric that invests in clean energy and infrastructure projects, which recorded an asset impairment of $35.2 million.

The company’s quarterly expenses were up about 29%, at $1.06 billion, from the previous year. It reported a net loss for common stock of $104.4 million in the quarter, compared with a profit of $41.1 million last year.

HEI’s dividend continues to be suspended, the company said in a statement.

On an adjusted basis the company reported an adjusted profit of 46 cents a share in the quarter, missing analysts’ average estimates of 53 cents a share, according to data compiled by LSEG.