USC put on probation, fined for violating coaching rules

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2.

The NCAA placed Southern California football on one-year probation Tuesday and fined the program $50,000 for violating rules covering coaching.

“Eight analysts for the football program engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years,” the NCAA said in a news release.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley will not face discipline, even though the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions and USC agreed Riley violated head coach responsibility rules.

Riley was ruled not to be personally involved and showed “he promoted an atmosphere of compliance,” per the NCAA. Also, some of the infractions occurred before rules were altered to make the head coach responsible for infractions.

In addition to the probation and the fine, the NCAA levied restrictions on analysts regarding some practice and film review sessions in the upcoming seasons.

