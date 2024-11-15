Grand opening held for DonPen Times in Royal Kunia

A blessing was held this morning for the grand opening of Hawaii’s first DonPen Times in Royal Kunia.

The new store, which opened at about 9:45 a.m. today after a blessing and taiko performance, offers groceries, along with a deli, snacks, beverages, beauty items and “kawaii,” or cute, products.

It will offer favorite local foods along with a taste of Japan, and many of the grocery offerings familiar to shoppers at Times Supermarkets, which it replaces at the location.

Pan Pacific Retail Management USA opened DonPen Times at Kunia Shopping Center.

The PPRM HI family of stores also includes Times Supermarket, Don Quijote USA, Marukai Hawaii, Big Save Markets, Shima’s Market, Fujioka’s Wine Times and Tokyo Central, which recently opened its first Hawaii store in May in Kailua.

Kazuhiro Matsumoto, president of PPRM USA, called it a “special moment,” and said the company has for years been working to improve the customer experience with new ideas — and that DonPen is one of them.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

DonPen, Don Quijote’s mascot, will be at the new store today and Saturday. Product samplings will also be available through the grand opening weekend.

DonPen Times at 94-615 Kupuohi St. in Waipahu will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the Times Supermarkets website.