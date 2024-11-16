GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Utah State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

In its final road game of the regular season, Hawaii faces Utah State today at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

At 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain West, the Warriors need to win the next two games for the first break-even season in Timmy Chang’s three-year tenure as UH head coach, as well as to finish with a winning record in league play.

“November games are meaningful games,” Chang said. “They’re big-time football games you’ve got to win. October and November is when you’ve got to shine.”

For the Warriors, the outcomes have been dimmer in October. Since Chang became head coach in 2022, the Warriors are 2-10 in October, including 1-3 this year. They are 5-5 in November, including defeating Fresno State and losing to UNLV this month.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Warriors have prepared for today’s elements. They have worked on extra conditioning drills. At an elevation of 4,534 feet at Logan, Utah, this will be the Warriors’ only game played above sea level this season.

The thermostat is expected to be at 35 degrees at kickoff and there was snow this morning prior to the game.

Live updates will follow below.





--

More UH football coverage