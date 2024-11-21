Decision to fire AD Angelos reaffirmed during regents meeting

Despite testimonies of support, the decision to fire Craig Angelos as the University of Hawaii’s athletic director was reaffirmed during today’s monthly Board of Regents meeting at UH’s Bachman Hall.

The regents heard testimony from five people, including three student-athletes, who spoke of their support of Angelos’ leadership and asked to rescind his dismissal.

But there was little chance of a reversal. The matter was not on the agenda, and the regents did not question UH president David Lassner’s decision.

The only query came from board chairman Gabe Lee, who was asked if it was Lassner or Angelos who steered most of UH’s sports into the Mountain West and negotiated the discontinuation of the travel subsidies the Rainbow Warriors paid to visiting MW football teams. Lassner acknowledged the league presidents, who represent their schools on the Executive Council, make the decisions involving the Mountain West.

On May 18, 2023, Angelos was hired on an at-will agreement, meaning he would be without a contract — or buyout — while reporting to Lassner. The agreement did not provide for incentive bonuses. Lassner also was empowered to dismiss Angelos without cause. Angelos had said he agreed to the management-loaded arrangement because he was confident his work would merit extensive employment. Four months later, Lassner announced he would retire at the end of 2024.

This July, Angelos underwent a “360” evaluation, a standard annual review for at-will employees. Internal and external colleagues and associates provide feedback, which is then sent to the employee’s supervisor. In Angelos’ case, the supervisor is Lassner. Lassner shared the results with Angelos, and provided a list of shortcomings that needed to be addressed. Lassner and Angelos met twice a month during the 18-month employment to discuss his status.

Lassner decided to suspend action on Angelos while UH searched for the next president. Wendy Hensel was offered the president’s job in October. She will begin her tenure in January.

Last week, Lassner told Angelos he would not be retained. His last day as AD is Dec. 1, after which associate AD Lois Manin will be promoted to acting athletic director. Manin was a finalist when Angelos was selected but has said she will not apply to become his permanent replacement. The search for a permanent AD will begin after Hensel takes office.

“I can certainly believe that he felt blindsided by the separation at this time, but to believe that my evaluation and feedback was never discussed would be a false assumption,” Lassner said.

Lassner and Angelos agreed to announce the dismissal after the Warriors returned this past Sunday from a football game in Utah. But Lassner said the story was “leaked” during the road trip, leading to “ugly lies and conspiracy theories” launched on social media. Lassner said Manin and staff workers were falsely accused of leading a coup. In defending Manin and the staffers, Lassner blasted the online “haters” for dispersing lies.