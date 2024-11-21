Dodgers’ Ohtani and Yankees’ Judge earn unanimous MVP honors

Shohei Ohtani of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers has unanimously been named the National League Most Valuable Player, while New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took home the American League honors in similar fashion today.

The Japanese-born Ohtani earned all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

“I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates,” Ohtani said through his interpreter while appearing on MLB Network.

“Obviously if my teammates weren’t there and we didn’t play as a team we would not even have got to the playoffs or won the World Series. So for me, I am just taking this as I’m representing the team receiving this award.”

It marked the third MVP award for Ohtani, who was named the unanimous MVP in the American League in 2021 and 2023 when he was two-way standout playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani joins Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who won in 1961 with Cincinnati and 1966 with Baltimore, as the only players to win an MVP award in each league but he is the first to do it in back-to-back years.

While rehabbing from elbow surgery that left him unable to pitch in 2024, Ohtani, who signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers last December, became the first player in history with 50 or more home runs and 50 or more stolen bases in the same season.

Ohtani, who has been one of baseball’s best hitters since coming over from Japan in 2018, reached the 50-50 milestone with arguably the greatest single-game performance by a player in MLB history.

During the September game in Miami, Ohtani needed a stolen base and two home runs to achieve the historic feat but instead delivered an otherworldly performance as he stole two bases and went 6-for-6 with a career-high three homers and 10 RBIs.

‘DISTINGUISHED HONOR’

Ohtani, who is often compared to Major League Baseball great Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, led the National League in several categories this year, including home runs, RBI, runs scored and on-base percentage.

“I didn’t go into the season trying to strive to get the MVP award,” said Ohtani. “I was more focused on being one of the guys with the new team, with the Dodgers.

“I wanted to obviously embrace the fans as well and kind of let them know who I was, and that was my main focus heading into this season.”

In the American League, Judge beat out Juan Soto — a free agent who spent the 2024 season with the Yankees — and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the MVP honors.

For Judge, who led MLB in a slew of categories — including homers, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and walks — it marked his second American League MVP award having also won in 2022.

Judge is the 17th multiple MVP winner in the American League.

“I want to congratulate Aaron on earning this distinguished honor, and I couldn’t be happier for such an amazing person and leader,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a statement.

“After having a front row seat for his 2022 MVP performance, I really couldn’t envision a player having a better and more complete baseball season. But that’s exactly what he accomplished in 2024.

“I’m beyond fortunate to be able to manage Aaron, and I look forward to watching him further cement his legacy as one of this generation’s greatest players.”