Shark sighting prompts warning signs at Nanakuli Beach Park

City officials have posted shark warning signs at Nanakuli Beach Park after a 6-foot shark was spotted feeding on a school of fish near the shore this morning.

Beachgoers are advised to check with lifeguards for the latest ocean and beach conditions before entering the water, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. Anyone who encounters an emergency is urged to call 911.

A shark of the same size was also observed feeding on fish on Monday, prompting authorities to post warning signs.