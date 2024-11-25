Hawaii County bill lowers threshold requiring home repair building permits

Small-scale home repairs could become easier to make if Mayor Mitch Roth signs a bill that exempts repair projects below a certain cost from needing a building permit.

Bill 212 is a measure aimed at streamlining Hawaii County’s often arduous building permitting process. The measure, introduced by Puna Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz, passed the County Council recently and will go to the mayor’s desk to await his signature.

Among other things, the measure expands the cost threshold for repair projects that require a building permit. As the law stands now, home repairs that cost more than $7,500 within a 12-month period require a building permit, which can take months to obtain.

The bill would increase that window to $25,000 within 12 months, more than tripling the size of projects property owners can undertake without a permit.

There remain certain caveats, however. Repair projects must involve “only the replacement of component parts or existing work with similar materials,” and cannot include additions or other modifications to the structure. These restrictions already are in place in the current County Code and are unchanged under Bill 212.

“(This) really takes into consideration the rising cost of materials, labor costs, and reduces regulatory hurdles, cleans up unnecessary permitting requests to our Building Division,” Kier­kiewicz told the Council at its Nov. 8 meeting.

The measure also loosens restrictions for people on agricultural-zoned land and those who want to install a greenhouse. Currently, certain detached one-story accessory structures — sheds, gazebos, playhouses, animal sheds and the like — are exempt from building permit requirements as long as they are on residential land, don’t exceed 200 square feet in floor area and are at least 10 feet from the property line.

Bill 212 adds greenhouses to that list of accessory structures and allows all those structures to be built on agriculture land without a permit as well — so long as they meet the size and location requirements.

Kierkiewicz said the inclusion of greenhouses will help the county in its goal to reach local food sustainability and break the island’s reliance on cross-Pacific shipping.

The bill was popular among residents and advocacy groups.

Fern Forest resident Hannah Hedrick thanked the Council for its support of the measure, saying the greenhouse provisions will make it easier for Upper Puna residents to grow food in the district’s poor soil conditions.

“You can’t just go in and plant; you have to build the soil and get rid of the invasive species and do all of it,” Hedrick said, adding that the people who live in such areas are often lower- income and can’t afford to go through the permitting process.

Meanwhile, former Public Works Director Ikaika Rodenhurst also submitted a letter in support of the measure, stating that material and labor costs have greatly increased since the $7,500 cost threshold for home repairs was established.

When the bill arrives on the mayor’s desk, he will have 10 days to either sign it into law or veto it. If he does neither, it will pass by default after 10 days.

Roth’s office did not respond to requests for comment.