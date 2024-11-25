Peaks and valleys will mark Hawaii holiday travel
STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 27
Tourists get ready to disembark a catamaran after an ocean adventure along Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honu sculptures were decorated with Santa hats Wednesday at the Sheraton Waikiki. Honolulu is among the top domestic leisure destinations for Thanksgiving, which travel membership organization AAA expects will set travel records this year.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
One of two holiday sand sculptures, above, at the Sheraton Waikiki.